Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton has lauded Tottenham Hotspur for the way they went about beating Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs were given a real game by the newly promoted side and saw themselves reduced to ten men when Yves Bissouma was given his marching orders in the 45th minute.

Tottenham adapted however to the man disadvantage and took the lead through Micky van de Ven in the 52nd minute.

They then set about managing the game well to hold on to their advantage and claim three points which has pushed them to the top of the Premier League table.

Ashton was impressed with what he saw, not least from Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski on the right flank, along with Pape Matar Sarr’s midfield display.

He dubbed Van de Ven and his centre-back partner Cristian Romero “immense” and feels Spurs found another way to win.

Ashton said after the final whistle on talkSPORT: “Kulusevski and Pedro Porro on that right hand side were so good.

“Pape Sarr in the middle of the pitch, driving forward to release some pressure.

“Two centre-backs, Romero and Van de Ven were immense.

“It is different aspects we are seeing now from Tottenham, a different way of winning when they were under severe pressure.

“But they have come through it and they will build again from this.”

The win hands Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou the perfect way to head into the international break with his side.