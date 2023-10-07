Former Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham believes the mentality shift which has taken place at Tottenham Hotspur is huge.

Spurs have moved to the top of the Premier League table after beating Luton Town 1-0, despite having been reduced to ten men during the clash.

Ange Postecoglou’s side dug deep and managed the game to make sure they headed away from Luton with all three points.

Tottenham look a side transformed from last season’s struggles and Higginbotham thinks that there has been a big mentality shift at the club.

He stressed that Postecoglou and the players consider themselves lucky to be at Spurs.

“Spurs in a very good place. Mentality shift is huge”, Higginbotham wrote on X.

“Seems to be a situation where manager and players now consider themselves fortunate to be playing for the club and all have a point to prove.

“Too often in recent years it seemed that it was the other way round.”

Tottenham have now collected 20 points from their opening eight Premier League games and have yet to be beaten in league action.

Next up for Spurs is a visit from Fulham after the international break.