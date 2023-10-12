Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has insisted that he has always had leadership traits in him but at Spurs, it is being noticed more.

Maddison made a high-profile switch to Spurs from Leicester City in the summer transfer window and has already established himself as a talisman at the north London outfit.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou considers Maddison one of the on-field leaders and he is relishing the task.

He is now Spurs’ vice-captain and he stressed that he has had the leadership traits all along, which he showed during his time with the Foxes.

He further added that his leadership qualities are now being noticed more as Tottenham are a bit bigger club than Leicester are.

“I have not changed at all”, Maddison told the BBC.

“I captained Leicester last season on several occasions.

“I have always been a leader in terms of talking and in messages before the game – because that’s how I get myself going as well.

“This season, for example, Ange gave me the vice-captaincy at the club – which was really nice – but that did not really change how I would be.

“I will still try to be vocal and bring the leadership qualities I have.

“Every player is different, but that is just how I do it.

“That has not changed since I have gone to Spurs.

“You might have noticed it more maybe because it is slightly a bigger club with more coverage.“

Maddison will be looking to carry on with his good form for Tottenham after the international break as Postecoglou looks to guide Spurs to a top four spot.