Coach Adrian Dezotti has claimed that there is no one else in the Premier League who can match Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Valez’s aerial ability on the pitch.

Spurs signed the 20-year-old striker in the summer from Rosario Central with a view to him becoming a key part of the team in the future.

However, injuries and his performances in training have led to him being in the first team and he made his debut as a late substitute in Spurs’ 2-1 win over Liverpool last month.

He is yet to score for the north London club but Dezotti stressed that Spurs have a real gem in their squad in the form of Valez.

Dezotti coached the young forward at Rosario Central and insisted that even at an early stage of his career, the striker’s aerial ability is unmatched in the Premier League.

He told The Athletic: “I watch a lot of English football and there is no other Premier League player who has the aerial game that Alejo has.

“It’s incredible.”

The Argentinian also insisted that the 20-year-old is a street-smart striker and will take opponents by surprise with his game intelligence going forward.

“Alejo is really intelligent but also very cunning, mischievous.

“He has a lot of tricks up his sleeve, a lot of street smarts.

“He’s a strategist, a quick thinker.”

It remains to be seen how much game time Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will hand Veliz in the ongoing campaign.