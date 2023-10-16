French club Nice are not expecting any impact from their owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe assuming minority and sporting control of Manchester United.

Ratcliffe’s offer to buy 25 per cent of Manchester United could well be ratified in a board meeting later this week.

His INEOS group are set to get sporting control of the club as part of the deal and will run the football side of things.

INEOS are already in charge of Nice and the French club are sitting second in the Ligue 1 standings at this stage of the season.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nice are not expecting any major impact on the club from their owner’s venture at Old Trafford.

They are insistent that Nice are not going to become a satellite or subsidiary club for Manchester United.

Nice believe that their ambition and sporting plans will remain independent of Manchester United.

INEOS are trying to turn Nice into a self-sustaining club and carried out several changes behind the scenes in the summer.