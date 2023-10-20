Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he wants to take some time before introducing Rodrigo Bentancur back into the team.

The midfielder has been out of action since February due to a serious knee injury and is gradually getting back into the groove of things.

Bentancur is back in training and is now preparing to get back into the scheme of things in terms of getting some minutes under his belt as soon as possible.

However, Postecoglou revealed that the Uruguayan will not be part of the squad that will host Fulham in north London on Monday night in the Premier League.

He insisted that Bentancur has not played for far too long to be rushed into the team and wants more time before he can be reintroduced into the Spurs squad ahead of getting back on the pitch.

The Tottenham boss said in a press conference: “We’ll be careful with him. Now he’s sort of fully training, so that means he’s into the whole session.

“We’ve drip-fed him into training the last month and he’s coped pretty well with that. Now he’s into full training.

“We’ve got to be mindful that he’s missed a fair bit of football, but I think the more he trains with the first team over the next few weeks we’ll sort of pick our moment.

“He’s looking good at training and it was great to have him for the last couple of weeks to fully integrated with the guys who are here and we’re looking forward to having him back.”

Bentancur was a key player for Spurs in the middle of the park before he suffered his unfortunate long-term injury.