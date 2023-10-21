Fixture: Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson takes his Palace side to St James’ Park on the brink of equalling their best ever opening to a Premier League season, which they would do if they can win today.

Newcastle though will start as firm favourites to see off Palace, with the Magpies already starting to look strong in echoes of their form last term.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle have only lost under Howe against heavyweights Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle against Crystal Palace, while Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are the back four.

Midfield sees Newcastle play Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Callum Wilson.

Howe can shake things up with his substitutes if needed and his options include Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United Team vs Crystal Palace

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson