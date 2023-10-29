Former top flight attacker Tam McManus thinks that Aberdeen were shocking in their 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Aberdeen pushed PAOK Salonika hard in the Europa Conference League in midweek and were widely considered to be unlucky to have taken nothing from the game as they lost 3-2.

It was back to Scottish Premiership duty for Barry Robson’s men on Sunday with a trip to take on Kilmarnock.

The Dons flopped though, conceding a goal in each half to lose 2-0.

Kilmarnock registered an impressive 19 goal attempts and eight on target, while Aberdeen could hit the target just once in their five attempts.

McManus thinks Aberdeen were absolutely terrible in the game.

The former Hibernian man wrote on X: “Wow Aberdeen have been absolutely toilet here.

“A shocker of a performance.”

Aberdeen have a trip to Fir Park to take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership in midweek, before they then meet McManus’ former club Hibs in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup.