Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal believes that his team have a strong chance of staying in the fight for the title until the end of the season and he will be ready to give it his all whenever his manager calls upon him.

The Lilywhites enjoy a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following ten games and are yet to be beaten this season.

It is the club’s best start in 57 years and is giving hope to the club faithful, including Royal.

The 24-year-old believes that this season, the Lilywhites have a great chance of staying in the race after having enjoyed a positive start.

Addressing the issue of having lost his starting place to Pedro Porro, Royal insisted that he will be ready to jump in whenever his manager needs him.

“I started the season very well, as a starter. In the first game, I even scored a goal, in the draw against Brentford”, Royal told Brazilian outlet Esportes.

“I am completely professional, it is healthy competition, which we enjoy.

“Even though I am not playing all the time, I am strong, and when the manager needs me, he can always count on me.

“I have the ambition to seek my position again and keep Tottenham at the top of the table.

“I believe this season we have a great chance of staying in the fight for the title.”

Royal has featured in seven games overall for Tottenham in the league, most of which have been from the bench.