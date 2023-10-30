Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has revealed that he thinks Spurs skipper Heung-Min Son is more of a Brazilian than a Korean in his personality.

Son was handed the captain’s armband in the summer and has since stepped up following the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Royal, who has been a team-mate of the South Korean since arriving from Barcelona in 2021, revealed that the Spurs dressing room sees the South Americans the loudest.

However, Son also makes himself felt and Royal said his team-mate seems like a Brazilian.

The 24-year-old further went on to give an insight into the atmosphere inside the Tottenham dressing room, which he insists is a bit different.

“Our dressing room is a bit different”, Royal told Brazilian outlet Esportes.

“Everyone has their own personality, there are people who are quieter, there are people who like a bit of banter.

“The South Americans talk louder, the English are quieter. They like it quieter.

“But Son is the one who gets the most attention. I say he’s a fake Korean, he’s Brazilian.

“The South Americans, [Cristian] Romero, [Rodrigo] Bentancur, Pedro Porro too, who is Spanish. We interact a lot, we play music

“Everyone has their own characteristics, but we always try to bring a different kind of joy into the dressing room.”

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has fostered a good atmosphere at the club and on the pitch the side are reaping the rewards.