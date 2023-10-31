Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has insisted that a win against Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Saturday would hand the struggling Dons a little more time to find their form.

Barry Robson’s men have made a sluggish start to their campaign this season and they are faring poorly in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa Conference League.

The Dons were expected to carry momentum forward after their impressive win against Rangers but they have failed to fulfil expectations.

Languishing in tenth position in the league standings, they are set to face Hibernian at Hampden in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Saturday.

And Miller feels that a win on Saturday would ease the pressure on the Aberdeen boss and would provide the side with a little more time to try to work on getting decent performances as well.

He also put faith in his former side and believes that the Pittodrie outfit can do what is required.

“The gap between the Euro slots is not that wide and Aberdeen have a game in hand, so it can be turned round”, Miller wrote in his Press & Journal column.

“However, there needs to be signs that will improve to keep the fans on board.

“Fans will slowly be turned off with some of the performances they have witnessed.

“Which is why beating Hibs in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday is absolutely vital.

“The semi-final is a vital game for the manager, the team and the club.

“If Aberdeen get into a final, it lifts everything.

“Having a cup final spot will allow everyone a bit more time to try to get the better performances going.“

Aberdeen have lost two of their last three encounters with Hibernian and last beat Hibs in 2022.