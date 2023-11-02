Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk was not keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur man Tanguy Ndombele in the summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Ndombele has failed to make his mark in English football since he joined the north London side in 2019 and has been sent on multiple loan spells away from England.

Following the closure of a number of transfer windows in prominent leagues, Ndombele joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a loan deal.

Ndombele’s stay in Turkey is in jeopardy as the Turkish giants have been thinking about terminating the Spurs man’s loan, with them unhappy with his physical shape.

And according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Galatasaray coach Buruk was never keen on bringing the Spurs man in.

It has been suggested that Galatasaray signed Ndombele because they failed to sign Lazio’s Matias Vecino.

It has also been claimed that Buruk rejected the opportunity to sign Ndombele twice in the summer after he looked at reports produced about the Tottenham man.

If Buruk is of the view that Ndombele is not the right man for Galatasaray, then the Tottenham loanee could face a tough task changing his mind in the coming weeks.