Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has lauded midfielder Pape Matar-Sarr for his on-field versatility, adding that the Senegalese has a great work ethic.

Sarr, 21, joined the Lilywhites permanently from Metz in 2021 and he is now an instrumental figure at Spurs under Postecoglou, regularly being picked in the side.

The Senegalese has played all ten league matches for Tottenham this term, scoring once and providing an assist.

Sarr is garnering plaudits for his diligence on the pitch and Spurs manager hailed the player’s on-field zest and versatility.

Dubbing Sarr a ‘multi-functional’ player, the Australian boss explained that the Senegalese can not only play in a variety of positions in midfield, but also can perform confidently as a full-back if needed.

“The good thing is he can play all three at once”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“With Sarr, when you consider his age, it is just his ability to embrace the challenge of playing in a midfield role and particularly for us it is quite multi-functional.

“He has the capacity and great strength to run and provide energy in all areas.

“Having him there helps because sometimes he is a six, sometimes he is an eight or a 10 or a full-back and he does that with ease, but it does require energy and a strong work ethic.“

Tottenham are currently leading the Premier League standings and they are set to take on Chelsea in a London derby on Monday night.