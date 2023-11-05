Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is keeping a close eye on players in Scottish football, with Celtic stars especially on his watch list, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Postecoglou was lured to take charge of Spurs in the summer and departed a Celtic side he had made the dominant force in Scotland.

The Australian added a number of Asian players to the squad at Celtic Park and earned a reputation for unearthing little known, in Europe, talents.

He is now at Tottenham and plotting how to make sure his good start in north London is maintained.

And Postecoglou has not forgotten about the game in Scotland, with the Spurs boss sending top scout Ian Broomfield north of the border on a scouting mission.

It is suggested that Celtic players were on Broomfield’s watch list, but the talent spotter watched more than just Bhoys stars.

He also cast his eye over games involving Aberdeen, Hearts and Rangers.

With the January transfer window now quickly approaching, Postecoglou may be keen to launch raids in Scotland to take top stars down south.