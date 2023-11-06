Liverpool legend John Aldridge feels that unlike the Reds, Manchester United have not been signing the right kind of player, which leads to issues in the dressing room.

Manchester United have had a slow start to the season as Erik ten Hag’s side have failed to find momentum this term despite spending once again in the transfer market.

In the midst of a difficult start to the season, Ten Hag had a fallout with Jadon Sancho, who has been banished since September.

Aldridge slammed Manchester United’s transfer policy for not finding players with the right characters and pointed out that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp never face issues that the Red Devils managers have faced in recent years due to their bad transfer policy.

The Liverpool legend pointed out that dressing room leaks and players falling out with managers have become normal at Manchester United and he believes that Ten Hag will soon lose his job with the way things are unfolding for him.

“One bad apple in a dressing room can have a hugely negative impact on the whole squad, especially if he is a big-name player”, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“So signing players who have the right character is the starting point for success and Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City have generally done that in recent years.

“We don’t see Klopp or Guardiola having the kind of problems that have become the norm at United, with leaks from the dressing room criticising the manager and players falling out of favour like we have seen with Jadon Sancho this season.

“I can see Ten Hag losing his job at United sooner rather than later as that is the way things go at that club these days.”

Manchester United are set to face FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday before they take on Luton Town at the weekend.