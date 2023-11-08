PAOK Salonika star Baba Rahman has warned Aberdeen about the difficulties they are going to face inside the Toumba from a deeply involved crowd.

The Dons, who have endured a tough start to the 2023/24 season and have seen their chances of qualifying for the next round of the Europa Conference League rapidly decreasing, are set to take on the leaders of Group G in a match away from home on Thursday.

Aberdeen have accumulated just one point from their first three matches and narrowly lost their last match 3-2 against the same opponents.

However, their opponents on Thursday are unwilling to take Barry Robson’s side lightly, a view echoed by their full-back Rahman, who feels that Aberdeen will be a team to watch out for.

However, the former Chelsea star also took time to remind the visitors of the hostile reception they are going to get in front of the passionate Toumba crowd.

“They’re a good team in transition, Aberdeen, we definitely have to watch out for that”, Rahman said at a press conference.

“It is definitely going to be a completely different game and I say that because it’s going to be in front of our fans.

“The crowd in Toumba is very involved and they are part of the battle that the players are fighting.

“It will be a very difficult match for Aberdeen and they will find that out during the match.”

Besides winning all their three group stage matches, PAOK Salonika have also managed to maintain a decent run domestically.