Tam McManus is of the view that Hibernian forward Dylan Vente is dropping back too much to help the team and pointed out that Hibs did not pay big money for the player to do the donkey work.

The 24-year-old centre forward was brought in by Hibernian in the summer from Dutch side Roda.

Vente has featured ten times in the league for Hibs so far this season and has netted only two goals in the process.

McManus pointed out that Vente is on a six-game goal drought and added that the centre forward is dropping down deep into midfield to help the team.

The ex-Hibs star is of the opinion that Vente should be staying up on the pitch and stressed that the Easter Road outfit did not dig deep in their pockets in the summer to bring the Dutchman to do donkey work in the midfield.

“The Dutchman is now six games without a goal, but he had to do a job against Celtic, dropping back onto Callum McGregor, and he did a similar job against Aberdeen”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Vente is doing too much donkey work too far from goal where in my opinion he should be staying high.

“There were a few balls flashed across where he was nowhere to be seen.

“He’s too deep and Hibs didn’t pay £700,000 for a striker to go chasing midfielders.”

Vente has made 16 outings in all competitions for Hibernian so far this season, scoring five times and he will be determined to find his shooting boots against St. Mirren tonight.