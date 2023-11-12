Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has stressed his faith in youngster Thiago Holm after handing him a start against Aberdeen at Celtic Park.

Youngster Holm was snapped up by Celtic in the summer transfer window, joining the club from Norwegian side Valerenga.

Holm has not had a big impact at Celtic so far, but Rodgers handed him a start in his side to lock horns with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Rodgers insists that he has big belief in the 20-year-old and thinks he will showcase his talent during his time at Celtic.

The Celtic boss told BBC Scotland: “I genuinely believe that over the course of his time here, he will prove to be a big talent.

“But he’s got to start some games and this is a nice opportunity for him.”

The Aberdeen clash provides Holm with his first start for Celtic as he tries to make his mark with the Scottish giants.

Holm, who came through the youth ranks at Valerenga, has been capped by Norway through to Under-20 level.