Tottenham Hotspur star Brennan Johnson is missing from training for Wales today ahead of the internationals, according to the Press Association.

Players have joined up with their international teams today ahead of the slate of international games over the next week or so.

Johnson joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forest in the summer and has been finding his feet at his new club.

He has been named in the Wales squad that will take on Armenia and Turkey in European Championship qualifiers during the international break.

However, the Spurs winger has been missing from training for Wales today despite being in the squad.

It has been claimed Wales boss Rob Page is attempting to manage the winger’s workload during the break.

Johnson will be looking to play in both games as Wales look to secure a place in next year’s European Championship.

Wales trying to manage Johnson’s workload should please Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou who is facing an injury crisis at the moment.

He would be desperate to see the winger avoid getting injuries while being on international duty.