Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has praised Hibs boss Nick Montgomery for his brave approach against Old Firm outfits and believes that now the manager needs a transfer window to strengthen his squad.

Hibs have experienced an upturn in form with the arrival of Montgomery in their dugout and under him, the Easter Road outfit have only suffered one defeat in eight league games.

The tactician earned praise for his fearless approach against Rangers and Celtic and managed to secure a draw at Easter Road against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

McManus stated that Montgomery has done well so far to receive pass marks, however believes that he will need the upcoming transfer window to bring in players in positions that are light at the moment.

The ex-Hibs star thinks that the 42-year-old might be the one who Hibs needs to make them dare to dream and praised Montgomery for his brave approach against Rangers and Celtic.

“Nick Montgomery has had pass marks since he’s come in and he needs a transfer window to bolster a squad which is a bit on the light side”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Maybe he’s the man we need to take the lead.

“He’s shown he’s prepared to play 16-year-olds, he’s been brave in his approach against the Old Firm and has stuck to his guns despite being turned over at Ibrox.

“Daring to believe and having a bold approach is exactly what’s needed.”

Hibs are currently seventh in the league table and after the international break, they are set to take on Dundee.