Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has pointed out that Aberdeen have struggled to get any performance level after their Europa Conference League games this season.

The Dons drew 2-2 with PAOK Salonika away from home on Thursday in their Europa Conference League fixture and with only two points from four games, they are out of the competition.

Aberdeen suffered a 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Celtic at the weekend in the Scottish Premiership, which has led to the squad getting heavy criticism from former players and supporters.

Ferguson pointed out that Aberdeen have failed to get results in their fixtures in the league after their midweek games in the Europa Conference League.

The former Scotland international stressed that a lot of people do not realise how hard it is to play a midweek game in a European competition and play a game at the weekend; he indicated that Aberdeen have failed to freshen up their team after midweek games this season.

“They clearly suffer when they play in Europe, midweek”, Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show.

“A lot of people think it is easy and they go on about Celtic and Rangers playing whether it is Tuesday or Wednesday in the Champions League and then you have a game on Saturday.

“Obviously, Rangers are playing on Thursday night and having to go on Sunday.

“It is difficult and sometimes you have to make some changes to freshen up, but clearly Aberdeen have struggled to get any sort of performance after the European exploits.”

Aberdeen will welcome an in-form Rangers side to Pittodrie after the international break and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to turn their situation around by defeating the Glasgow outfit.