Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is still only expected to be back from injury in the new year, according to football.london.

Losing Van de Ven to a hamstring injury against Chelsea earlier this month was a big blow to Spurs and boss Ange Postecoglou.

The club are facing the prospect of tackling the busy Christmas period of fixtures without the speedy Dutchman in their backline.

However, Van de Ven took to Instagram on Saturday to post a photograph of himself with an hour glass, something that some fans took to mean an accelerated recovery time.

The Dutchman though is not due back from injury any earlier than previously expected.

Tottenham are still looking at a crucial period of games without the summer signing.

Postecoglou’s men have lost their last two league games and are due to play host to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa following the international break.

They then head to play Manchester City at the Etihad in what will be an acid test of their Premier League title aspirations.