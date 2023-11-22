Former Leeds United and Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has revealed that he applied for the Aberdeen job once, but did not even get a reply from the Dons.

Warnock has a packed CV to boast of as a manager, having permanently taken charge of as many as 18 clubs over the course of his career.

He has yet to manage in Scotland, despite having a clear desire to do so, and revealed he tried his luck when the Aberdeen job was vacant.

Warnock put in his application, but did not even get a reply from Aberdeen, which left him unhappy as he had done some homework on the Scottish game.

“I applied for the Aberdeen job once and didn’t even get a reply, which I thought was bad manners”, Warnock told the BBC.

“I had a lad called Laurent D’Jaffo playing up there and I asked him what it was like.

“And he said ‘gaffer, yes come, but it is the only place I’ve ever known where the seagulls don’t land – it’s that cold!'”

Warnock worked a miracle last season when keeping Huddersfield Town in the Championship, but departed the Terriers earlier this term as they decided they wanted a fresh face in charge.