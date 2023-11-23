Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie believes that Cristian Romero is one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

The Argentina international joined the north London outfit last year on a permanent deal following a loan and has been a regular name on Spurs’ team-sheet.

Ange Postecoglou also considers him a very important part of his team and he has shown his trust in Romero with eleven starts in the league.

Spurs made a fantastic start to their league campaign, but they have lost their two previous Premier League matches; Romero received a straight red card against Chelsea and he was not available against Wolves.

Udogie insisted that Romero is a very good character and he is of the view that the World Cup winner is one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

“But Cristian’s a good guy because the way he trains is how he plays”, Udogie told The Athletic about his team-mate.

“He’s a great defender.

“One of the best for sure.”

Spurs will play against fifth-placed Aston Villa this Sunday and Romero is set to miss the game due to his red card suspension.

He will miss Spurs’ visit to Manchester City next month and he will be hoping to make a strong comeback to the team on 7th December against West Ham at home.