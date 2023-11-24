Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has issued injury updates ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs made a fantastic start to their domestic campaign with eight wins and two draws in their opening ten league games, but they have lost their last two Premier League matches.

They are currently sitting fourth in the league and they will take on Unai Emery’s side this weekend; the Villans have only one point fewer than Spurs.

Postecoglou revealed that young central defender Ashley Phillips picked up an ankle injury during his Under-19 England duty and he will be out for some time.

Senegalese midfielder Pape Sarr also has some issues and his availability cannot be determined before Sunday.

“Young Ash Phillips picked up an ankle injury so he will be out for a while, which is disappointing for him”, Postecoglou told Spurs’ in-house media about the teenager’s injury situation.

“We just have to look at Pape Sarr, because he has got a bit of an issue as well.

“So we will see how is he in the next sort of 24 to 48 hours.

“Everyone else came back okay [from the international break].”

Postecoglou continues to make do without James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, with both having a significant spell on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.