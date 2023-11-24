Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that injuries to several key stars at the moment means he has a chance to see which other players are good enough to play his system and handle the stress.

Spurs are dealing with several injuries to key stars such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, which has affected a small squad.

Tottenham are currently lacking balance in both midfield and defence given the injuries to two pivotal players and the suspension of Cristian Romero.

Postecoglou conceded that the lack of numbers in defence is the major issue for his side at the moment followed by the midfield issues.

However, he admitted that very early in his reign at Spurs he can now test other players in the squad and see which ones can handle the stress of playing his high-risk and high-reward system.

The Spurs boss said in a press conference: “The back four is probably the major issue for us at the moment.

“We’re really low on depth there, but midfield as well. That’s just the period we’re going through at the moment.

“We’ve got a lot of absences at the moment; numbers are down, but it’s also a time when other guys get an opportunity.

“From my perspective, in this early phase, it’s about trying to expose as many people as we can to see how we cope with playing our football under stress and when there are changes and different kinds of opposition.”

Tottenham will host an in-form Aston Villa side on Sunday and will look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back league defeats.