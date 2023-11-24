Wolverhampton Wanderers have held fresh talks with Czech side Viktoria Plzen for forward Rafiu Durosinmi, though agreeing personal terms is proving to be a stumbling block, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 20-year-old has been a goalscoring presence for the Czech team since his arrival from Karvina in January this year, scoring 13 goals in 34 appearances overall.

Currently recovering from a torn muscle ligament, the Nigerian is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

In Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt are keen admirers of the player, though they are not the only club to be interested.

Wolves are in the race and have made money available for the transfer.

However, personal terms are proving to be a stumbling block in Wolves’ desire to sign the Nigerian, who is out with a knee injury.

Wolves have been long-time admirers of the player and have scouted Durosinmi on a regular basis.

Their interest has now become serious given that the player will be available for a fee that will not be beyond their reach.

Plzen are seeking a package of £10m for the Nigerian.

Wolves have been carefully watching their spending, but want to back boss Gary O’Neil.