Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that in the ‘broad church of philosophies’, he has stayed strict to only one religion, which is attacking football.

The 58-year-old has made a name for himself by playing attacking football, proof of which was his tactics against Chelsea in a 4-1 defeat at the start of the month.

In spite of playing with nine men, Postecoglou refused to sit deep and defend; instead, Spurs tried to press Chelsea high up the pitch, something which led to big criticism.

The Tottenham manager, while throwing light on his management strategy, insisted that it is the only style of football he knows.

“I don’t know any other way”, Postecoglou said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“In the broad church of football philosophies, I have stayed really strict to one religion.

“I went into a library of football books and got stuck on one section that was about attacking football.

“It’s the only space I feel comfortable in.

“If you asked me to set up a team to get a point by playing defensive football I could probably do it but I wouldn’t have anywhere near the conviction as if you asked me to try and win 3-0.

“I actually understand what people are saying about that night.

“If I was on the outside I would be saying the same thing.”

Now that Tottenham have lost their last two matches on the trot and have injury issues, the former Celtic manager insists that it is going to be a real test for him, but is not something that will make him use any other strategy.

“But this is the test for me, isn’t it?

“The amount of times I hear managers saying: ‘I would like to play this way but I don’t have the players.

“I just think: ‘Just do it mate.”

The Lilywhites will look to bounce back when they host an in-form Aston Villa side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.