Ross County paid a fee to Morecambe to take boss Derek Adams back to Dingwall, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Morecambe were keen to keep hold of Adams, but the manager wanted to return to Ross County for a third spell in charge.

The Staggies have now appointed Adams and he was in charge on Saturday for their Scottish Premiership draw against Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

Morecambe did manage to pocket a fee from Adams going to Ross County however.

The Scottish top flight side had to pay £60,000 to be able to take Adams from the Shrimpers.

Morecambe are expected to put the cash towards hunting a successor for Adams and are keen on Accrington Stanley’s John Coleman.

Without Adams, Morecambe were thrashed 6-0 by Wrexham in League Two on Saturday.

For Adams, the games come thick and fast and he will now be preparing for Ross County’s home clash with St Mirren on Tuesday night.