Tottenham Hotspur assistant Mile Jedinak has revealed that part of his job is to work with the players both individually as well as collectively, with emphasis on set plays and defensive work.

The 39-year-old teamed up with his former manager at Australia, Ange Postecoglou, when the 58-year-old took over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Though Jedinak has not been on the bench a lot alongside his manager for Tottenham’s games this season, he has worked out of the spotlight, helping to improve the players.

Giving an insight into his work inside Postecoglou’s dressing room, Jedinak insisted that he and the other coaches are always involved and active.

Their work, the 39-year-old is clear, is to work on improving set-plays and work on improving the defence.

“My primary role day-to-day with our coaching department”, Jedinak told Optus Sport (via Football London).

“We’re all doing bits on the pitch every day, that’s what we’re encouraged to do. You always feel involved and active.

“Part of the responsibility is working with individuals and units with an emphasis on set-plays, and defensively as well, is something I have responsibility for which I’m enjoying also.”

Tottenham now have work to do to get their season back on track after they suffered three consecutive defeats in the Premier League.