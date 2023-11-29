Tottenham Hotspur are expected to reconsider Japhet Tanaganga’s loan spell in Germany in January if his situation at Augsburg remains unchanged.

Ange Postecoglou was prepared to let Tanganga leave in the summer transfer window and he headed to the Bundesliga.

The former England youth international joined Bundesliga outfit Augsburg on a season-long loan with a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

However, his loan spell at Augsburg is not going according to plan as he is yet to feature for them in any competition.

He was suffering from a knee injury but it is unlikely now that he will be able to displace Jeff Gouweleeuw and Felix Uduokhai from the starting line-up.

And according to German magazine Kicker, the north Londoners could consider ending his loan early if his scenario at Augsburg remains the same.

Augsburg have five other central defenders alongside Tanganga in their ranks it remains to be seen if he will be able to get a chance to impress Jess Thorup.

Spurs are currently going through an injury crisis and it remains to be seen if Postecoglou decides to give Tanganga a chance by recalling him from loan in January.