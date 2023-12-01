Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will not be signed on a permanent basis by Galatasaray next summer as he is deemed inadequate at the highest level, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Ndombele, 26, joined the Turkish giants on a season-long loan this summer after being declared surplus to requirements under Ange Postecoglou.

The Cimbom were left discontent with the Frenchman’s physical shape and his attitude in training sessions early on.

Ndombele however, earned himself a lifeline during the most recent international break by showing a dedicated attitude and adopting to a healthier diet.

The situation is taking another bad turn for the player though, as according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Galatasaray will not trigger the €15m option to buy.

It has been suggested that his performance against Manchester United on Wednesday night in the Champions League has led the club to make this decision.

Galatasaray feel at the highest level, Ndombele’s performances are inadequate.

The club could even look to terminate his loan spell in January.

Ndombele played back-to-back matches under Okan Buruk and the boss is now set to hand Sergio Olivera more opportunities instead of the Spurs loan star.