Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes that the Lilywhites will be staring at a big defeat against Manchester City at the weekend if they fail to adapt.

After managing their best start to a season in 57 years by going ten games unbeaten, Tottenham have faltered and have lost their last three league games.

Last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa has pushed them down to fifth spot in the league table, four points off leaders Arsenal and three off their next opponents Manchester City.

Owing to injuries to key defenders such as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Ange Postecoglou has been forced to tweak his defence, with Ben Davies and Emerson Royal pairing up in central defence.

Postecoglou has continued to push his ultra-attacking style and Jenas thinks if he is not willing to adapt against Manchester City then a heavy loss could be suffered.

“As we saw when they started the season by going 10 games unbeaten, they are a tough team to play against”, Jenas told the BBC.

“At the moment, though, that’s not the case.

“We know what City can do to teams and if full-backs Ben Davies and Emerson Royal are the central defensive pairing again against Erling Haaland at the Etihad, then that’s a problem for me.

“So, does Postecoglou stick with the high line he has been using at the back, against the pace of Haaland and the issues that Jeremy Doku can give you out wide? It’s probably not going to go too well.

“It feels like they have to adapt because, going on from what I’ve seen from Spurs in the past couple of games, they are staring a big defeat by City in the face if they don’t.”

In the last meeting between the two sides, Tottenham came away 1-0 winners against Pep Guardiola’s men in February.