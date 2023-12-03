Livingston first team analyst Eugenio Sena feels that Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is comfortable on both sides and lauded the forward as the Japanese Lautaro Martinez.

Celtic have struggled in the Champions League this season, but remain in pole position in the Scottish Premiership as they look to retain the title.

Kyogo is a key man under boss Brendan Rodgers as he was under his predecessor Ange Postecoglou and the Japanese’s form will be crucial.

Sena, an analyst at Scottish Premiership side Livingston, has seen Kyogo at close quarters and believes he is technically very sound despite his height, while he praised the forward’s ability to score different types of goals.

The analyst believes that Kyogo is in many ways similar to Argentina international Martinez, who is on the books at Inter.

“The first is the striker, Furuhashi”, Sena told Sky Italia.

“Very technical, despite not being tall in stature but he fits in with the times, right-footed, very annoying for opponents, he can also score with his head.

“Skilled with his right and left.

“It’s as if the Japanese were “The Lautaro of Scotland.”

Kyogo has found the back of the net six times in 15 Scottish Premiership outings so far this season, along with striking twice in the Champions League.