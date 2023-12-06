Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he did not need to have any discussions with Cristian Romero regarding discipline as it is part of what the Argentine is as a player.

Romero is set to return to action for the London-based side in their next match against West Ham after being suspended for the last three games.

The defender’s suspension was the result of the straight red card he picked up in the 4-1 loss to Chelsea that triggered a three-match losing run for Postecoglou’s team.

While admitting the fact that Romero’s return will be good from the leadership perspective, Postecoglou insisted that he has not spoken to the 25-year-old about his disciplinary issues.

The manager took time to remind Romero of the fact that when he oversteps the mark set for physicality he makes the team suffer and hence he has to be careful about maintaining that.

“Great to have him back because he’s the only recognised centre-half fit at the moment because Micky van de Ven, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips are all out so to have him back is obviously good”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“He’s also fantastic player, a leader in the group.

“We lost Madders and him after the Chelsea game so a lot of that [leadership responsibility] fell on Sonny’s shoulders so from that perspective good to have him back.

“I’ve not had to have a word with about discipline. It’s part of who he is as a player, he brings a physicality to it.”

“When he oversteps mark the whole group pays a price so it’s up to him to maintain discipline I know he can show.”

The Spurs boss insists that the onus is on Romero to stay disciplined on the pitch.

“But more importantly he’s such a strong presence on the field and in during the week so good to have him back.”

Before being suspended, Romero had featured in all eleven games for Tottenham, helping them manage their best start to a league season in 57 years.