Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has conceded that the Dons have to now beat Hearts at the weekend, with manager Barry Robson under pressure from the fans.

Robson’s side were disappointing at Pittodrie on Wednesday night when they lost 1-0 against Kilmarnock on their home turf.

Aberdeen are now sitting eleventh in the Scottish Premiership standings and are under real pressure to get their results and performances sorted out in the coming weeks.

Miller stressed that Robson now must prepare himself for an avalanche of criticism as the fans were not at all happy by the end of the game against Kilmarnock and will demand explanations for the poor form.

The Aberdeen legend also insisted that they will now have to find a way to beat Hearts at Pittodrie at the weekend to release some of the pressure on the club and Robson.

The former defender said on BBC Radio Scotland: “Aberdeen now find themselves second bottom of the table.

“Barry needs to brace himself for quite an onslaught of criticism coming from the fans.

“They left here very unhappy indeed and you can imagine what they were feeling.

“Barry has put forward the case that the home games are important and they have got Hearts coming up at the weekend.

“If this one was a must-win game and it’s doubly important that they get a victory against Hearts, which will not be easy.”

Aberdeen have lost three of their last five league games and have won just three times in the league this season.