Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome West Ham United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Spurs have now gone four Premier League games without a win, but were boosted by the nature of their draw at Manchester City last time out.

Postecoglou will be looking for his men to return to winning ways this evening and he is able to welcome back key defender Cristian Romero following a ban.

The last meeting between the two sides ended 2-0 to Tottenham and Spurs have won five of the last six home games with West Ham.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Spurs, who go with a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Postecoglou call for Yves Bissouma and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, while Giovani Lo Celso also plays. Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson support Heung-Min Son in the final third.

The Spurs boss has options to shake things up by using his substitutions and they include Richarlison and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Forster, Royal, Dorrington, Skipp, Sarr, Donley, Gil, Richarlison, Veliz