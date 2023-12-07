Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have limited influence on Manchester United’s approach in the January transfer window, according to the Independent.

The British billionaire’s 25 per cent takeover of Manchester United is set to be announced next week.

Ratcliffe and his team will take sporting control of the club as part of the agreement with Manchester United’s majority owners, the Glazer family.

They will take charge of transfers and overall decision-making of the football department and are expected to carry out an overhaul behind the scenes.

But it has been claimed their influence is expected to be limited in the January transfer window.

The septuagenarian is expected to appoint former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain chairman Jean-Claude Blanc to replace the outgoing chief executive Richard Arnold.

Blanc is expected to carry out a review and assess how the club works before major decisions are taken.

Therefore, the January plans are expected to remain largely unchanged from what the current management have already decided.

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in January.

They will only seek new signings if they manage to sell the players they want to move on and trim down the squad.