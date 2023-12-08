AC Milan striker Rafael Leao will not be involved with the Rossoneri against Atalanta, but he is expected to be fit for the Newcastle United game.

Leao has been working his way back from injury and the Newcastle game has been targeted for his return.

In what was seen as a good sign for the Rossoneri, Leao was tipped to be back for this weekend’s Atalanta match.

But Leao is not in the AC Milan squad for the game against Atalanta.

However, despite missing out, he is expected to be back for the crucial clash with Newcastle in the Champions League, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Missing the Atalanta game though means there may be a question mark over whether AC Milan feel ready to start Leao against Newcastle.

The game is a crucial one as both sides look to give themselves an outside chance of reaching the last 16 or qualifying for the Europa League.

Newcastle will host AC Milan at St James’ Park, with the earlier game between the two teams at the San Siro ending in a 0-0 draw.