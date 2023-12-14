Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker thinks that in Tottenham Hotspur loan star Djed Spence, the Whites have the best right-back in the Championship.

Spence joined Leeds on loan from Tottenham in the summer, but injuries meant that he only made his first start for the Whites in their 1-0 defeat at Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The defender is a proven commodity in the Championship and Leeds have been expecting big things of him during his time at Elland Road.

Ex-Whites defender Parker thinks that Tottenham’s Spence is the best right-back in the entire division, but needs time to get going as it was a mixed bag from him against Sunderland.

Parker believes with the busy festive period of fixtures coming up for Leeds, having a fit Spence in the squad would be massive as he would likely to start once he is up to speed.

The former White said on the LS11 Podcast: “He is an unbelievable player, arguably the best right-back in the division.

“I just thought it looked like his first start for a while.

“Exciting flashes but simple passes went astray. It was a mixed bag for him.

“But to have him back out and get minutes under his belt is huge for us.

“Going forward into the busy Christmas period and the new year, to have him fighting for a place in the team because everyone expects a fully fit Djed Spence will automatically start at right-back.”

Tottenham will be keeping a close eye on how Spence does during his loan stint with Leeds and he could still have a future in north London.