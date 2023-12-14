RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder revealed that the German club want Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho to fight for his place in the side.

The Portuguese joined the Reds last summer from Fulham but saw his game time cut down by Jurgen Klopp by the end of the previous campaign.

Klopp shipped Carvalho to RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window on loan in a bid for the attacker to continue his development in the Bundesliga.

It has been recently suggested that the Reds are discussing ending Carvalho’s loan in January due to his lack of game time but RB Leipzig’s sporting director Schroder made it clear that they are happy with the player.

Schroder also stressed that the Reds loanee will get his game time at Die Roten Bullen but the club expect the 21-year-old to fight for his place.

“These are typical power games. Fabio has a contract until summer 2024, we are absolutely happy with him”, Schroder told German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers) about Carvalho’s situation in Germany.

“We want the boy to scratch and bite. He will get his playing time.”

Carvalho has managed to gather only three all-competition starts at RB Leipzig so far and he is looking to impress Marco Rose by showing his will to play.