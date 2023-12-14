Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted even though Ben Davies has done well as a centre-back, he feels that Spurs need to sign another defender.

The north Londoners made a brilliant start to their Premier League campaign under Postecoglou but multiple injury issues have put a halt to their season.

Summer signing Micky van de Ven’s injury has been a massive blow for Spurs and Welsh full-back Davies filled in as a central defender in Van de Ven’s absence.

Postecoglou admitted that he is very happy with Davies’ performance as a central defender and he stressed that the Wales star adapted to the role very well.

However, the Spurs boss made it clear that the club want to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window as he is aware they have limited options in that area.

“I thought Ben Davies was outstanding. He’s getting a run of games. We’ve got to be mindful he’s not a centre-back and he’s growing into that role”, Postecoglou told a press conference about how well Davies adapted to his new role.

“Ben is still adapting to it. He’s done remarkably well.

“Centre-back is still a position, especially in our structure, where you need outstanding attributes and we’ve been very fortunate to have him that he’s been able to adapt there.

“He’s great at taking on information. He’s been helped by having [Cristian] Romero back and Vic has taken on a leadership role back there as well.

“We need to sign another centre-back though because at the moment we’re on tenterhooks in case something else happens there.”

Postecoglou will be keen for Tottenham to strike early in the transfer window, for which they would likely need to be lining up a deal now.