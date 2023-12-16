Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy personally called him to try to convince him to join Spurs.

Kuyt joined Liverpool from Feyenoord in 2006, but he was wanted by Tottenham a year earlier and the London side pushed to sign him.

The Dutchman admits that Levy called him on the final day of the transfer window to try to convince him to make the switch.

Kuyt though took time to think and decided he did not want to leave Feyenoord in a pickle and the best thing to do was to stay at De Kuip.

“One year before I left for Liverpool, I was able to go to Tottenham Hotspur on the last day of the transfer market”, Kuyt told the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast.

“Spurs chairman Daniel Levy called, he wanted me.

“I thought that was a very strange moment to leave Feyenoord behind. Leaving Feyenoord without a striker, albeit with a bag of money.

“Then [agent] Rob Jansen and I decided together not to do that.”

Kuyt stayed at Liverpool until 2012 and won over the Reds’ faithful with his unwavering commitment and high level work ethic.

The Dutchman won only one piece of silverware during his stay however, the EFL Cup, in 2012.

He has going into management since retiring and is the current boss of Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor.