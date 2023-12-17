Ipswich Town have up to £3m available to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kieran McKenna has the Tractor Boys flying in the Championship this term and they are putting in a serious tilt at promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich want to make sure that McKenna is backed and the boss wants to add another goal-getter to his group.

They have made money available and have up to £3m to spend.

It is also suggested that Ipswich could offer the hitman up to £15,000 per week to tempt him to Portman Road.

McKenna is sure to be running the rule over a number of options as the January transfer window rapidly approaches.

Ipswich were held to a 2-2 draw by rivals Norwich City on Saturday, but did not see third placed Leeds United close the gap on them as the Whites were also held, by Coventry City.

The two promotion rivals will come up against each other next weekend and Ipswich will look to become the first team to win in the league at Elland Road this term.