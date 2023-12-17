Erik ten Hag feels his Manchester United side could have hurt Liverpool more in the 0-0 draw the two sides played out at Anfield with better use of their possession.

With Liverpool having crushed Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield last season, many Red Devils fans feared the worst from this term’s Premier League encounter.

Despite Liverpool dominating though and registering an astonishing 34 shots on goal to Manchester United’s six, the Reds could find no way through Ten Hag’s side.

Ten Hag believes his side showed real spirit and passion to be able to go to Anfield and stop Liverpool winning the game.

However, the Dutchman is of the view that his men could have hurt Liverpool more than they did when they had the ball and could even have picked up all three points.

Ten Hag told the BBC: “There were a lot of aspects, absolutely. I think the performance was very good from our side.

“The game plan went well, the players were brilliant how they stuck together and were in the fight.

“My only criticism would be in possession we could hurt them more, if you get one, two, three passes in.

“But that’s the only thing. If we scored one of the big opportunities we could have won this game.

“Liverpool is a very good team, a very good attacking team and a lot of movement.

“You have to defend very disciplined and it is a big compliment to the team how they did – the spirit, and the passion and desire was there.”

Manchester United have now gone three games without a win and will look to return to winning ways when they head to take on West Ham United in the Premier League next weekend.