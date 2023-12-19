Aberdeen great Willie Miller believes that there is no reason why the Dons cannot take the maximum 15 points from their remaining five games before next month’s winter break.

A 1-0 loss to Rangers at Hampden on Sunday ended Aberdeen’s hopes of lifting the Scottish League Cup trophy for the first time in nine years.

That defeat took Aberdeen’s season from bad to worse as they have now been knocked out of Europe and are placed just above the relegation zone in the Scottish Premiership, level on points with Motherwell.

Barry Robson’s side now have five games remaining before January’s winter break, starting with the match against Livingston on Wednesday.

Miller believes that there is no reason why the Dons cannot manage all 15 points available and get their season back on track.

“On the back of the disappointment from the final, the Dons fans will be hoping to see a far better performance”, Miller wrote in his column for the Press and Journal.

“And also a performance with a few goals against a Livingston side who are bottom of the Premiership table.

“Aberdeen need to turn the depression from Sunday’s final into optimism.

“They have the tools to achieve that.

“The squad Robson has built is not only good enough for the top six, but good enough to target a third-place finish.

“Livingston at home is a must-win game for Aberdeen.

“There is absolutely no reason why the Dons cannot take a maximum 15 points from the five Premiership games before the break.”

Despite being placed tenth in the table, Aberdeen are the team that have played the minimum number of games among the 12.