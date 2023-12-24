Former Germany international Shkodran Mustafi has stated that he finds Mikel Arteta’s approach to laying the groundwork for Arsenal comparable to that of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Arsenal brought in Arteta in 2019 to make them competitive again and last season the Gunners just missed out on the Premier League title, finishing second.

This season, Arsenal are eyeing ending their Premier League title drought and are at the top of the table with 40 points from 18 games.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday evening and Mustafi believes that there are similarities between Klopp and Arteta in terms of how they have built the foundation for their clubs.

The former Germany star also pointed out that the Liverpool boss was criticised early during his tenure at Anfield, but he managed to lay the groundwork for a successful team and he thinks that Klopp showed the right way to do it.

When asked whether Klopp should be a role model for Arteta, Mustafi told Sky Deutschland: “There are parallels.

“Klopp sparked euphoria in the beginning, he was criticised from time to time, but he has continuously built a foundation at Liverpool and celebrated successes with his team.

“For me personally, that’s exactly the right way to go.”

Following the draw at Anfield, Arsenal will sit top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day; it remains to be seen if they will be top at the end of the final matchday.