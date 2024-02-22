Former top-flight boss Jim Duffy has pointed out that the results since Neil Warnock became Aberdeen manager do not suggest that the Dons will finish in the top four this season.

Aberdeen parted ways with Barry Robson in January with a series of disappointing results and appointed Warnock as their manager to turn their form around.

Despite a win against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup, Aberdeen have yet to win a single game in the league.

Duffy pointed out that this season, Aberdeen have been a side that have failed to get on a consistent winning run.

He admits that Warnock’s arrival has brought in a fresh breath of air but said that results under the English tactician do not suggest that they will be able to form a good run in the league to get into the top four.

“Aberdeen and Hibs have been the two really that have not had any level of consistent wins”, Duffy said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard.

“Even though Neil Warnock went in and he has been a breath of fresh air in terms of comments and some of the media stuff, results yet other than the cup tie against Bonnyrigg are going to suggest that Aberdeen can go on a significant run to get them into those maybe top four places.”

Aberdeen are set to take on Kilmarnock at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Warnock will be able to secure his first win in the league on Saturday.