Tam McManus has stressed the importance of Hibernian’s 2-1 win over Dundee ahead of a derby with Hearts and a trip to the ‘pink bus shelter’.

Hibs ended a long run without a win at home when they beat Dundee and boosted their chances of breaking into the Scottish Premiership’s top six before the split.

Myziane Maolida scored an 81st minute winner for the home side after Dundee’s Luke McCowan cancelled out Dylan Vente’s first-half penalty, which gave Hibs the lead before the break.

McManus lavished praise on the performance and admitted that it was a big win for his former side at Easter Road.

The former Hibernian striker is now looking forward to visiting Hearts on Wednesday night, heading to what he referred to as the ‘pink bus shelter’.

McManus took to X and wrote: “Huge result and very well deserved.

“Excellent performance from Hibs.

“Onto the Pink Bus Shelter on Wednesday.”

Hearts’ eight-game winning streak came to a screeching halt at Ibrox where Scottish Championship leaders Rangers hammered them 5-0.

Hibernian’s previous visit to Heats ended in a 2-2 draw in September but they lost the Edinburgh derby at home in December.