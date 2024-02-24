Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes that there were premature predictions about Manchester United getting their season back on track.

Manchester United suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Harry Maguire equalised just before the 90 minutes ended and the home side were seemingly on the verge of scoring a winner before Fulham provided the killer punch from a counter-attack, which ended in Alex Iwobi scoring a 97th minute winner.

Manchester United were seemingly on their way back following four wins on the trot in the Premier League, but Sutton admitted that there were some premature claims about them getting back on track.

He conceded that Manchester United were not even controlling the games they won and their performances have been disappointing.

“We may have got ahead of ourselves thinking Man Utd have cracked it”, Sutton said on BBC’s Final Score.

“But they haven’t controlled games and it is very disappointing.”

Manchester United have an FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night before they have the daunting task of taking on Manchester City at the Etihad a week from Sunday.